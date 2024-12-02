Catholic World News

Papal nuncio fears ‘hope is dead’ in Syria

December 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio in Damascus, reported that “hope is dead, dying, or in some cases already buried” in Syria after years of civil war.

In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Zenari said that the latest offensive by jihadist rebels, who seized full control of Aleppo, has brought chaos to that city:

Government offices have disappeared, the army is nowhere to be seen, and armed groups are roaming, having promised not to harm civilians. So far, they seem to have kept this promise, but people remain fearful and are staying locked in their homes.

The Vatican representative said that the bishops of Syria have pledged to remain in Aleppo with their people. But after fourteen years of warfare, with no resolution on the horizon, many Syrians—especially the young—wish only to “escape,” he said.

