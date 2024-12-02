Catholic World News

Russian bombers hits Franciscan college in Syria

December 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Russian air raid, in support of Syrian government forces, hit the Terra Sancta College, run by the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land, on December 1. No casualties were reported, although the institution was heavily damaged.

The Russian raids were a response to the advance of rebel forced that seized control of Aleppo, the second-largest city in Syria.

