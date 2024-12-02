Catholic World News

Papal tribute to those who preserve Nagasaki’s hidden Christian sites

December 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis thanked members of the Hidden Christian Research Association for their work of preserving and researching the hidden Christian sites in the Japan’s Nagasaki region, where the faith was handed on between the 17th and 19th centuries amid persecution.

The Pope, in a November 30 audience, expressed hope that the sites will “serve as a living testimony to the fidelity of so many Japanese Christians who passed on the precious treasure of the faith as a legacy from generation to generation.”

The Pope added:

Dear friends, when we think of the heroism of the early missionaries, the courage of the Japanese Martyrs and the perseverance of your country’s small but faithful Catholic community down the centuries, how can we not think of our fellow Christians who in our own day are enduring persecution and even death for the name of Jesus? I ask you to join me in praying for them, and for all those who suffer the bitter fruits of war, violence, hatred and oppression.

