Catholic World News

Sales of printed Bibles soar 22% in US

December 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Sales of printed copies of the Bible have soared 22% in the United States this year, according to The Wall Street Journal, during a period in which “total US print book sales were up less than 1%.”

13,713,000 printed Bibles were sold during the first ten months of this year—up from 11,219,000 during the same period last year. Sales have increased steadily in recent years; 9,731,000 printed Bibles were sold during the entire year in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!