Filipino prelate pleads for calm as government leaders feud

November 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila has asked for prayers “that sobriety may prevail” and that the country’s political leaders “may have the humility to listen to each other with respect,” as the country’s president and vice-president continued an intense public feud.

Vice President Sara Duterte recently announced that she had hired an assassin to kill President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., if she herself is killed. The threat marked a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two.

Marcos supporters have made Duterte the focus of a corruption investigation, while her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, is also being investigated for extra-legal killings in his aggressive war on drug trafficking. Vice President Duterte has now hinted the Marcos may seek her death—and that she would be ready to avenge the killing.

