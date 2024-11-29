Catholic World News

7th of ‘Pope Francis’s laundries’ opens in Italy

November 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity and papal almoner, has opened the seventh of “Pope Francis’s Laundries” in Italy.

At the laundries, sponsored by Procter & Gamble, the homeless and other impoverished persons are able to wash their clothes, shower, use a bathroom, and receive personal hygiene products. The seventh has opened in San Ferdinando, a Calabrian slum where African migrants live.

“It’s a way to restore dignity to people who are not dying of hunger, but are dying because they feel invisible,” said Cardinal Krajewski.

