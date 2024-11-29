Catholic World News

Docility to Providence, integral education: papal encouragement for Calansantian religious family

November 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Emphasizing “courageous docility to Providence” and “care for the integral growth of the person,” Pope Francis offered encouragement to the religious institutes of the Calansantian religious family in a November 28 audience.

St. Joseph Calasanz (1557-1648) founded the Order of Poor Clerics Regular of the Mother of God of the Pious Schools, or Piarists, for the education of poor children. St. Manuel Míguez González (1831-1925) and Blessed Maria Anna (Celestina) Donati (1848-1925) subsequently founded other religious institutes inspired by Calasanz’s legacy, and the institutes together formed the “Calansantian family” 75 years ago.

St. Joseph Calasanz “did not hesitate to upturn the plans and prospects of his life to dedicate himself to the street children he encountered” in Rome, the Pope recalled. As the saint “allowed himself to get involved in the needs of his neighbor, when the Lord placed them before him,” said the Pope, “I would like to invite you too to maintain, in your choices, the same openness and the same readiness, without over-calculating, overcoming fears and hesitations, especially in the face of the many new forms of poverty of our times.”

The Pope also recalled that Calasanz sought to offer “spiritual and intellectual formation to prepare mature and capable adults.” The Pope called on the members of his religious family likewise to offer an education that integrates “the ‘three intelligences’: that of the mind, that of the heart and that of the hands.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!