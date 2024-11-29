Catholic World News

Pope lauds work of ESNE, Hispanic Catholic TV network

November 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis lauded the work of ESNE (El Sembrador—Nueva Evangelización, or The Sower—New Evangelization), a Hispanic Catholic media network based in California, as he received representatives of the network on November 28.

“Thank you for bringing the voice and the message of the Pope to so many people in the United States and in other Spanish-speaking countries,” the Pope said. “Thank you, because you help so many brothers and sisters to pray, to follow the Holy Mass from home if they are unable to move, to receive Christian formation and ecclesial news.”

“I thank you also for the collaboration you have maintained for years with the Vatican media and the Dicastery for Communication,” the Pope continued. “I encourage you to keep going, without ever ceasing to look to Heaven and to your brothers and sisters who are most in need: look to Jesus, look to those most in need, and do so generously and creatively, always anchored to the rock of Peter, always docile to the directions of the Church.”

The Pope also recalled that the network’s founder, Noel Díaz, shined his shoes as Díaz covered the Pope’s 2016 apostolic journey to Mexico.

The Pontiff’s praise of ESNE stands in contrast to his strong criticism of EWTN, another US-based Catholic media network.

