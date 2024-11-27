Catholic World News

Congressmen inquire about federal funding for abortion

November 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: More than 100 members of Congress have written to the General Accounting Office (GAO), asking for a report on the level of funding for abortion providers—most notably Planned Parenthood.

In 2023, the GAO reported that in the year 2019-2021, the government gave $1.89 billion to abortion providers. The lawmakers’ letter asked for an update on that report.

The letter was signed by 112 members of Congress, including Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, the co-chair of the pro-life caucus, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, House majority leader Steve Scalise, and incoming Senate majority leader John Thune.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!