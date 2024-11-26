Catholic World News

Promote the family without excluding anyone, Pope Francis tells John Paul II Institute

November 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the academic community of the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences on November 25 and encouraged them to promote the family, “the pre-eminent context in which we learn to experience the basic practices needed for a synodal Church.”

“Without excluding anyone, the Church promotes the family, based on marriage, contributing in every place and in every time to making the marital bond more solid, by virtue of that love which is greater than everything: charity,” the Pontiff said.

He added:

Even today the Church does not close the door to those who weary on the path of faith; on the contrary, she throws the door wide open, because everyone needs pastoral care that is merciful and helpful. Everyone. Do not forget this word: everyone, everyone, everyone ... The logic of integration is the key to their pastoral care for those cohabit, postponing indefinitely their marital commitment, and for divorced and remarried people.

Pope St. John Paul II founded the Institute in 1981; Pope Francis refounded it in 2017.

