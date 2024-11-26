Catholic World News

South Sudanese diocese devastated by war

November 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War has devastated the Diocese of Yei, a project coordinator for Aid to the Church in Need said in an interview.

“Approximately 60 percent of the people in the diocese were displaced,” said Kinga Schierstaedt. “This means that the infrastructure in the diocese is underdeveloped.”

She explained:

The bishop has no proper curia, only a hut and two computers. There are nine working parishes but some of them have no functioning churches, with many having been destroyed during war. The diocese has no hospitals or schools and has only one clinic.

Schierstaedt also discussed the effects of polygamy and child marriages in South Sudanese culture, which “means that [many young women] are never in a position to pursue a vocation, explaining why there are few South Sudanese religious sisters.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!