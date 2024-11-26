Catholic World News

USCCB announces National Prayer Vigil for Life

November 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the schedule for the 2025 National Prayer Vigil for Life, which begins late in the afternoon of January 23 and concludes with morning Mass on January 24, the day of the National March for Life.

The prayer vigil will take place at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.

“Together, we must pray to change hearts and build a culture of life as we advocate for the most vulnerable,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, the new chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

