Illinois diocese, citing unspecified ‘incident,’ cancels tour of relics of St. Jude

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Joliet, Illinois has cancelled exhibitions of the relics of St. Jude, asking the priest who had arranged the tour to leave the diocese, after an “incident with the priest and some students.”

The Joliet diocese did not give specifics about the incident, except to say that it did not involve sexual behavior and all the students were safe. However the diocese did say that a police investigation had been started and the priest had been told to leave the diocese.

The priest involved was Father Carlos Martins, a priest of the Canadian-based Companions of the Cross order, who had been leading a tour with the relics of St. Jude since last September. Future exhibitions of the relics have now been “cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Neither Father Martins nor the Joliet diocese nor local police would comment on the development.

Father Martins, whose web site describes him as “an expert on exorcism, demonology, and spiritual warfare,” is the author of a book entitled The Exorcist Files, and hosts a podcast of the same name, in which dramatic accounts of his reported experiences as an exorcist are reenacted.

