Catholic World News

Congo cardinal raps government drive for 3rd presidential term

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa has questioned the government’s focus on a drive to amend the constitution, to allow President Felix Tshisekedi to serve a third term in the Democratic Republic of Congo. “Congolese youth in general and those of Kinshasa in particular are being sacrificed. How can we understand that we spend time, energy and money to talk about the possibility or the amendment of the Constitution?” the cardinal asked.

