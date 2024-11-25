Catholic World News

Vatican celebrates mediating role in 1984 Argentine-Chile treaty

November 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On November 25 the Vatican hosted a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Argentina and Chile, with Pope Francis hailing the accord that “avoided the armed conflict about to set two brother peoples against each other and concluded with a dignified, reasonable and equitable solution.”

In his statement for the anniversary celebration, Pope Francis quoted his two immediate predecessors. He noted that Pope John Paul II was determined to stop the long-running dispute between the two Latin American countries “from degenerating into a disgraceful armed conflict, but also to find a way to definitively resolve this dispute.” And Pope Benedict XVI welcomed the treaty as “a shining example of the power of the human spirit and the desire for peace in the face of the barbarity and senselessness of violence and war as a means of resolving differences.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!