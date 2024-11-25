Catholic World News

Jerusalem patriarchs encourage faithful to celebrate Christmas despite dangers

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian patriarchs of Jerusalem have issued a statement encouraging their people to celebrate Christmas joyfully, while being “sensitive to the severe afflictions that millions in our region continue to endure.”

In a statement released on November 23, the Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant leaders of the Holy Land said that a statement last year, in which they called for a quiet and private Christmas celebration, had been wrongly interpreted as “cancellation of Christmas.” This year, to eliminate any such misunderstanding, they urged their people to “fully commemorate the approach and arrival of Christ’s birth by giving public signs of Christian hope.”

