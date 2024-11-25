Catholic World News

Papal appeals for Myanmar, other war-torn lands

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appealed for peace in the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar, where a civil war began in 2021, in the wake of a military coup.

“Tomorrow Myanmar celebrates its National Feast Day, in remembrance of the first student protest that set the country on its way to independence, and in the prospect of a peaceful and democratic season that it is still struggling to achieve today,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on November 24. He added:

I express my closeness to the entire population of Myanmar, particularly to those who are suffering for the ongoing fights, especially my closeness to the most vulnerable: to the children, the elderly, the sick and all refugees, including the Rohingya.



To all parties involved, I make a heartfelt appeal: may all weapons be silenced and may a sincere and inclusive dialogue be opened, that may ensure a lasting peace.

“And let us continue to pray for martyred Ukraine, that is suffering so much, let us pray for Palestine, for Israel, for Lebanon, for Sudan,” the Pope continued. “Let us ask for peace.”

