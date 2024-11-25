Catholic World News

2 Spanish Civil War martyrs beatified in Barcelona

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A priest and a layman martyred in 1936, during the Spanish Civil War, were beatified at the Basilica of Sagrada Família in Barcelona on November 23.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, presided at the Mass of beatification of Father Gaietà Clausellas Ballvé and Antoni Tort Reixachs: the former a chaplain at a shelter for the poor, the latter a jeweler and father of 11.

“Following Jesus means imitating him; [St. Augustine] added, however, that Jesus wants the paths to follow to be his own and not those that we trace for ourselves,” Cardinal Semeraro preached. “What, in fact, was their martyrdom, if not following Christ? They did not follow themselves, but Christ!”

Father Gaietà Clausellas Ballvé and Antoni Tort Reixachs “were killed, in hatred of the faith, in Spain, in 1936,” Pope Francis said the day after their beatification. “Let us give thanks to God for the great gift of these exemplary witnesses to Christ and the Gospel.”

