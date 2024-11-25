Catholic World News

Jesus transforms the meaning of ‘king’ and ‘world,’ Pope tells pilgrims

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address on November 24, the Solemnity of Christ the King, Pope Francis reflected on Christ before Pilate (John 18:33-37) and told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square that Christ transformed the meaning of “king” and “world.”

For Pilate, “a king is the authority that rules over all his subjects,” the Pope said. “Jesus claims to be king, yes, but in quite another way! Jesus is a king insofar as he is a witness: he is the One who speaks the truth.”

Pilate’s world, the Pope continued, “is one where the strong triumph over the weak, the rich over the poor, the violent over the meek.” But “Jesus’ world, indeed, is the new world, the eternal world, which God prepares for all by giving his life for our salvation. It is the kingdom of heaven, which Christ brings to this earth by pouring out grace and truth.”

Pope Francis concluded:

Brothers and sisters, listening to the Lord brings light into our hearts and into our lives. So, let us try to ask ourselves—everyone ask themselves in their own heart: can I say that Jesus is my “king”? Or do I have other “kings” in my heart? In what sense? Is His Word my guide, my certainty? Do I see in Him the merciful face of God who always forgives, always forgives, who is waiting for us to give us his forgiveness?



Let us pray together to Mary, the handmaid of the Lord, as we await the Kingdom of God with hope.

