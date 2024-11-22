Catholic World News

Vatican union concerned about Pope’s plan for pension fund

November 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Association of Vatican Lay Workers (ADLV) has voiced concerns about the November 21 announcement by Pope Francis that their pension fund faced “a serious prospective imbalance” that would require urgent reforms.

The ADLV, which represents 1,000 lay workers, complained that the union had not been informed about the latest studies of the pension fund. The statement reasoned that “since we pay with our contributions, the accounts should be available for all to see.”

The union went on to say that lay workers, “exhausted by cuts and above all by the lack of responses to their legitimate request to be heard,” are worried that they will face further belt-tightening, while Vatican financial consultants still receive healthy payments for their studies of the pension fund.

