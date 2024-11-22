Catholic World News

Georgetown’s president resigns after 23 years

November 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: John DeGioa, the president of Georgetown University, has announced that he is stepping down after 23 years as head of the nation’s oldest Catholic university.

DeGioa said that he needed time to rest and recover after suffering a stroke.

