Australia’s High Court rules diocese is not liable for abuse committed by priest

November 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Overturning a lower court decision, the High Court of Australia has ruled that the Diocese of Ballarat is not vicariously liable for sexual abuse committed by a now-deceased priest in 1971.

Father Bryan Coffey “was not employed by the Diocese or engaged by the Diocese as an independent contractor,” the High Court ruled. “[A] relationship of employment has always been a necessary precursor in this country to a finding of vicarious liability, and it has always been necessary that the wrongful acts must be committed in the course or scope of the employment.”

