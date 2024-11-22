Catholic World News

UN official, Pontiff discuss climate action, world conflicts

November 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Jorge Moreira da Silva, Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), in a November 21 audience.

“Fantastic meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis during which we discussed the challenges of climate action and the role of UNOPS in helping populations in situations of conflict, namely, Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, Yemen, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Haiti, Mozambique,” Moreira da Silva tweeted after the audience.

