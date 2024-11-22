Catholic World News

German cabinet member meets with Pope, praises Church for fostering social cohesion

November 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on @BMI_Bund

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Nancy Faeser, Germany’s Minister of the Interior and Community, in a November 21 audience.

Following the audience, her department tweeted, “The Minister underlined the importance of the Catholic Church for cohesion in Germany: ‘We need the voice of the churches internationally for peace and humanity.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!