USCCB attorneys ask HHS to rescind proposed sexual orientation, gender identity regulation

November 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ general counsel and director of legal affairs asked the US Department of Health and Human Services to rescind a proposed new regulation barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

In a November 20 letter, William Quinn and Michael Moses described the regulation as ambiguous and wrote that it could be interpreted to require so-called gender-affirming care.

“We are concerned that, for health programs and services, the requirement of nondiscrimination on the basis of gender identity could be construed to require the provision of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ and the exclusion of all other forms of treatment for gender dysphoria, especially in minors,” they wrote.

“Even if the Department rejects this recommendation, at a minimum it should acknowledge in the final acquisition regulation that it lacks a general police power to regulate the health professions, and that its nondiscrimination requirements do not mandate or bar the provision of any specific type of treatment or care,” they added.

