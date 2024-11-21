Catholic World News

Biden confers Medal of Freedom on former Planned Parenthood leader

November 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden conferred the Medal of Freedom on Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, in a private ceremony at the White House on November 20.

In bestowing the honor, Biden said that Richards “fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are—a nation of freedom.” He extolled her work to “defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality.”

Richards, who from 2006 to 2018 led the nation’s leading abortion provider, currently suffers from brain cancer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!