Ukraine‘s first lady meets with Pope, visits patients at Vatican children’s hospital

November 21, 2024

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, met with Pope Francis for 30 minutes on November 20 and visited the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital.

“I am grateful to His Holiness for his prayers for peace for Ukraine,” she tweeted after the meeting. “I hope that the authority of the Holy See will help save more innocent lives that have the right to be safe in their native land.”

“It was a very positive and serene moment,” said Andrii Yurash, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See, said after the meeting. “This was another significant opportunity to strengthen our friendship with the Vatican. Relations have never been this robust.”

