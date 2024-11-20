Catholic World News

Canonizations set for Bl. Carlo Acutis, Pier Giorgio Frassati

November 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Carlo Acutis and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati will be canonized in 2025, the Vatican has announced.

Blessed Carlo Acutis will be canonized during the Jubilee for Teenagers, which is scheduled for April 25-27. The ceremony is expected to be held in St. Peter’s Square on April 27.

Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati will be canonized during the Jubilee for Youth, scheduled for July 28 to August 3.

The dates for the two canonizations were released on November 20, at the conclusion of the weekly papal audience, after Pope Francis announced plans for a celebration of a World Meeting on Children’s Rights in February.

