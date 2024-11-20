Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai testifies at Hong Kong national-security trial

November 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Jimmy Lai, the Catholic publisher and human-rights activist, testified on November 20 at his trial on charges of violating Hong Kong’s security law.

Lai, who has already been in prison for almost four years on other charges, told the court that he had never asked American officials to take action against the Hong Kong government. He said that he had only asked for an American statement of support for the people of Hong Kong.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, who has also been charged with violations of the sweeping national-security statutes in Hong Kong, sat with Lai’s family in the courtroom as he testified. The trial is widely seen as a test of China’s promise to protect human rights in Hong Kong.

