Abuse is a ‘betrayal of life,’ Pope tweets

November 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “I join the Church in Italy, which today proposes again the Day of Prayer for the victims and survivors of abuse,” Pope Francis tweeted on November 18.

He continued, “Every abuse is a betrayal of trust, it is a betrayal of life! Prayer is indispensable to ‘rebuild trust.’”

In a departure from typical practice, the Pope’s tweet, published on his Italian X account, was not also published on his English-language account.

