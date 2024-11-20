Catholic World News

‘Red Wednesday’ puts persecution of Christians in spotlight

November 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Buildings around the world—including 26 Irish cathedrals—will be illumined in red on November 20 to draw attention to the persecution of Christians.

‘Red Wednesday” is an initiative of Aid to the Church in Need. Some 300 associated events are taking place, including events at the houses of Parliament in London and Edinburgh, Scotland.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!