Vatican ‘foreign minister’ offers overview of diplomatic activity in Africa

November 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, visited Cameroon to receive an honorary degree and delivered a speech in which he offered an historical overview of the Holy See’s diplomatic activity in Africa.

The Holy See, he said, has been focused on maintaining the Church’s autonomy and fostering the common good. The Holy See has diplomatic relations with 51 of Africa’s 54 nations.

