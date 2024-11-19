Catholic World News

Haitian bishop: international help needed to restore order

November 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With Haitian police unable to restrain gang violence, people are forming their own self-defense forces, creating an even more volatile situation, Bishop André Dumas of Anse-a-Veau told Vatican News. “There is violence that affects all levels, and it is the poorest who pay the price,” he remarked.

Bishop Dumas said that international help is needed to restore order, and to help the people of Haiti rebuild their communities. He emphasized that intervention should aim “to support the Haitian people more, not decide for them—and ensure that solutions come from within.”

