Vatican approves special norms for Mayan liturgy

November 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has given formal recognition to special liturgical changes presented by the Mexican bishops’ conference for use in the diocese of San Cristobal de Las Casas.

Cardinal Arthur Roche, the prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship, wrote to give approval for the liturgical changes, to be used “for some indigenous peoples of Mexico,” specifically in the southern diocese which developed the special liturgy. He said that the Vatican would now consider whether the special liturgy would be approved for other Mexican dioceses, with minor changes “to respect the specific characteristics of each ethnic group.”

The liturgical changes that the Vatican approved include the use of a lay man or woman to “guide the people, at the invitation of the priest presiding at the celebration, in moments of communal prayer;“ and a prayer of thanksgiving after Communion in which the people are invited to join in a sort of dance: “a rhythmic pendulum movement.”

Cardinal Felipe Arizmendi, the retired bishop of San Cristóbal de Las Casas, emphasized the importance of the Vatican approval for this special liturgy. He noted that only once before has the Vatican approved such special adaptations of the post-conciliar liturgy: the “aboriginal liturgy” approved earlier this year for the Australian Diocese of Broome.

