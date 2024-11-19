Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

November 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayer for peace on November 17, at the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address.

“Brothers and sisters, let us pray for peace; in tormented Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, and Sudan,” the Pope said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “War dehumanizes us, it induces us to tolerate unacceptable crimes. May leaders listen to the cry of the people who are asking for peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!