2 martyred Albanian priests beatified

November 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two priests martyred in the early twentieth century were beatified in Shkodër, Albania, on November 16. Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, celebrated the Mass of beatification.

Father Luigi Palić, OFM (1877-1913) suffered torture and martyrdom rather than convert to Eastern Orthodoxy. At his execution, he said, “O Jesus, be it for thy love!”

Father Gjon Gazulli (1893-1927), a diocesan priest, was martyred under the Muslim Prime Minister Ahmed Zogu (later King Zog I) for opposing the suppression of Catholic schools. Falsely accused of fomenting a revolt, he said before his hanging, “I die an innocent. Long live Christ our King! Long live the Catholic Church! Long live the Pope! Long live Albania!”

