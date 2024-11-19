Catholic World News

Make prison visits a priority, Pope tells Spanish seminarians

November 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received seminarians from two Spanish dioceses and emphasized the importance of visiting prisoners.

“We must go into the prisons; certainly, into the government prisons, to offer to those who are detained in them the oil of consolation and the wine of hope, but also to all those prisons that confine the men and women of our society: ideological prisons, the moral ones, those that create exploitation, discouragement, ignorance or forgetfulness of God,” the Pope said to seminarians of the Archdiocese of Pamplona and Tudela, the Diocese of San Sebastián, and the Neocatechumenal Way.

“I return to prisons: please, go into the prisons, go, make the effort,” the Pope continued. “Ever since I became bishop, on Holy Thursday, I perform the washing of the feet in a prison. They are those who most need us to wash their feet.”

