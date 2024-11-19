Catholic World News

Details announced for Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers

November 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has published details concerning the Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers, which will take place in Rome on April 5-6, as part of the 2025 jubilee year. Registration is available online, and this jubilee commemoration culminates in Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica with Pope Francis.

“The Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers helps us to celebrate the important service of healthcare providers and to recognize that accompanying the sick is an important vocation,” the USCCB stated in its resource packet. “While each of us are called to continue Jesus’s mission of love and healing in our own way, we recognize that the unique vocation of health care workers during this Jubilee.”

The USCCB also offered suggestions to dioceses and parishes for celebrating the jubilee locally.

