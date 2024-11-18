Catholic World News

Pope gathers leaders of Roman Curia for Monday meeting

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis convened a meeting of the heads of all Vatican dicasteries on November 18.

The Vatican did not disclose the purpose of the Monday session. Pope Francis has scheduled occasional meetings of the leaders of the Roman Curia. The Vatican does not make public the agenda for such a meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

