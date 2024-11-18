Catholic World News

Ukraine ceasefire could begin in hours, if Russia agreed: Cardinal Parolin

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot resign ourselves to the inevitability of war,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a Vatican News interview timed for the 1,000th day of the war in Ukraine.

The Vatican Secretary of State said “we cannot get used to or remain indifferent to the news that reaches us every day of more deaths and destruction.”

Cardinal Parolin said that although negotiations to bring about a just and secure peace could take time, “a truce shared by all the parties involved—primarily made possible by Russia, which initiated the conflict and should cease its aggression—could happen in a few hours.”

Until the fighting in stopped, the cardinal warned, “This war risks dragging us into a nuclear confrontation: a descent into the abyss.”

