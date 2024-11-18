Catholic World News

2 Jewish students attacked at Chicago’s DePaul University

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Masked men attacked two Jewish students at DePaul University, the nation’s largest Catholic university, as the students demonstrated in support of Israel. The students suffered minor injuries.

“We are outraged that this occurred on our campus,” said Robert Manuel, the university’s president. “We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity. Those students—and every student—should feel safe on our university campus.”

