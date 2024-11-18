Catholic World News

USCCB president, other prelates ‘stand in firm solidarity’ with immigrants

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a statement of pastoral concern amid President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to deport record numbers of illegal immigrants.

“Compelled by the Gospel of Jesus Christ and recognizing the inherent dignity of each person as a child of God, we stand in firm solidarity with our immigrant brothers and sisters who live and labor in these United States,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, joined by Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration, and Bishop Jaime Soto of Sacramento, chairman of the board of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. (CLINIC).

“Our country deserves an immigration system that offers fair and generous pathways to full citizenship for immigrants living and working for many years within our borders,” they continued. “We need a system that provides permanent relief for childhood arrivals, helps families stay together, and welcomes refugees.”

The prelates added:

We hope that our country can develop an effective asylum system for those fleeing persecution and an immigration system that keeps our borders safe and secure, with enforcement policies that focus on those who present risks and dangers to society, particularly efforts to reduce gang activity, stem the flow of drugs, and end human trafficking.



Together, we must speak out on behalf of the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free” and ask our government to provide fair and humane treatment for our beloved immigrant brothers and sisters. It is our hope, and our prayer, that all of us can work together to support a meaningful reform of our current immigration system.

