Fire set in German parish

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An unknown person entered a German parish and used a votive candle to set fire to leaflets and a table. The fire was discovered and extinguished before it could spread elsewhere in the church.

The church, Zwölf-Apostel-Kirche (Twelve Apostles Church), is located in Mannheim, a city of 300,000.

