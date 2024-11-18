Catholic World News

In Mali, jihadists intensify persecution, impose jizyah tax on Christians

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In some villages in Mali’s Koro Cercle, jihadists have imposed the jizyah: the historic tax imposed on non-Muslims in exchange for freedom of worship.

The amount of the tax is $40 per adult. Mali’s per capital income is $838, according to the UN.

“We are supposed to be living in a secular state, where such practices should not take place, but unfortunately, this is becoming our new reality,” a source told Aid to the Church in Need. “If the authorities do not act, the population will pay taxes directly into the coffers of the terrorists.” The source added that “here, people are butchered like rats.”

The West African nation of 21.4 million (map) is 89% Muslim and 2% Christian, with 8% adhering to ethnic religions.

