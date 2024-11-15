Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin defends Vatican deal with China

November 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin defended the Vatican’s secret agreement with China during an exchange with reporters in Rome on November 15.

The Vatican Secretary of States said that “there is no contradiction between being authentically Chinese and good citizens and being Christians.” He pointed to the example set by Matteo Ricci, the Italian Jesuit missionary who brought the Catholic faith to China at the start of the 17th century, and persuaded the nation’s rulers that Christians could be loyal citizens. The current efforts of China’s Communist Party to “sinicize” religion has raised concerns about political restraints on the Catholic faith.

Cardinal Parolin said that the Vatican saw the need for “patience and courage” in continuing its diplomatic dialogue with Beijing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!