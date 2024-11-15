Catholic World News

Collaborate in God’s work, Pope tells craftsmen

November 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “You are collaborators in God’s creative work,” Pope Francis told members of Italy’s National Confederation of Craft Trades and Small—and Medium-sized Enterprises at an audience on November 15.

The Pontiff encouraged the group to maintain its dedication to quality craftsmanship, saying: “We need your talents to restore meaning to human activity and to dedicate it to projects that promote the common good.”

