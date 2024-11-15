Catholic World News

In Bangladesh, radicalization of Islam drives discrimination and attacks against Christians

November 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In Bangladesh, Christians “often struggle to find work, church construction projects are delayed, and the future of Catholic schools is under threat,” Aid to the Church in Need reports.

An Islamist mob recently burned down a Catholic school, and Islamists are seeking to take control of Catholic schools, according to the report, which links the rising intolerance to the growing influence of the Jamaat-e-Islami political party.

The South Asian nation of 167 million (map)—the world’s 8th most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2017.

