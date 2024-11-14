Catholic World News

Catholic woman, fired for refusing Covid vaccine, wins court award

November 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Michigan woman who declined a Covid vaccine and was fired from her post at Blue Cross/Blue Shield has won a $13 million judgment for wrongful termination.

A Michigan court found that Lisa Domski declined the injection because of her “sincerely held” Catholic moral principles. The court award included $1.7 million in lost wages and $10 million in punitive damages as well as $1 million in other costs.

