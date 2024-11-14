Catholic World News

Argentine bishops elect new leadership

November 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Argentina have selected a new executive commission, whose members will serve for a three-year term.

The new president of the episcopal conference is Archbishop Marcelo Colombo of Mendoza, appointed archbishop by Pope Francis in 2018. He succeeds Bishop Óscar Vicente Ojea Quintana of San Isidro, who has led the conference since 2017; in an unusual move, the Pope earlier this year appointed a coadjutor bishop to assist him, rather than accept his resignation for reasons of age.

The new first vice president of the episcopal conference is Cardinal Ángel Rossi, SJ, of Cordoba, appointed a bishop by Pope Francis in 2021 and named a cardinal in 2023. He succeeds Archbishop Colombo in that position.

The new second vice president is Bishop César Fernández of Jujuy. He succeeds Archbishop Carlos Azpiroz Costa, OP, of Bahía Blanca, a former master general of the Dominican order.

The new secretary general is Auxiliary Bishop Raúl Pizarro of San Isidro, appointed a bishop by Pope Francis in 2020. He succeeds Auxiliary Bishop Bishop Alberto Bochatey Chaneton, OSA, of La Plata.

