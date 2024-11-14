Catholic World News

Burkina Faso: priest asks for ‘fervent prayers’ as jihadist attacks multiply

November 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Perpetrators of a jihadist insurgency in Burkina Faso, begun in 2015, have multiplied their attacks on villages, displacing two million people and leading a priest to seek the “fervent prayers” of faithful around the world.

The jihadists, he said, have targeted Christian and Muslim volunteers who fight in support of the nation’s government, as well as catechists who are Christian leaders in rural villages.

“Barely six months ago, Édouard Yougbaré, a catechist in Pouargoguin, four miles from Saatenga, was brutally killed, leaving behind a widow and eight children,” the priest told Aid to the Church in Need. “His last words were: ‘Lord Jesus, come and save me! Lord Jesus, come and save me!’”

Burkina Faso, a West African nation of 22.5 million (map), is 57% Muslim, 23% Christian (15% Catholic), and 19% ethnic religionist.

